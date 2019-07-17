July 17, 2019 / 10:50 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Omnicom profit beats estimates on higher client spending

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc’s (OMC.N) beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, as higher spending by its U.S. and European clients offset the impact of a stronger dollar.

The company also reported a 2.8% rise in organic revenue - a widely watched measure that excludes fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and mergers. Analysts on average had expected a 2.72% gain, according to five analysts polled by Refinitiv IBES.

Like other big traditional ad companies, Omnicom has been shifting focus to high-growth digital marketing through acquisitions to compete better with the targeted advertising models of Facebook and Google.

Net income attributable to Omnicom rose to $370.7 million, or $1.68 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $364.2 million, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.61 per share.

Revenue fell to $3.72 billion from $3.86 billion, in line with analysts’ average estimate.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

