Omnicom's organic growth misses estimates as U.S. clients curb spending

(Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc’s (OMC.N) second-quarter organic revenue growth missed analysts’ estimates as domestic clients curbed marketing spending, dragging down its shares by 4 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Omnicom reported a 2 percent rise in organic revenue - a closely watched measure that excludes foreign exchange rate changes and mergers. Analysts, on average, had expected a 2.3 percent rise, according to research firm FactSet.

New York-based Omnicom has been able to offset some of its large customer losses in North America with gains in Europe, where organic revenue grew 11.2 percent in the quarter. Organic revenue fell 0.9 percent in North America.

In 2017, North America contributed nearly 57 percent to Omnicom’s revenue, while Europe contributed 27 percent.

“We expect the continued underperformance of North America to be a bugbear for investors,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Steven Cahall wrote in a client note.

“OMC will struggle to shrug off a domestic organic miss even if the growth is made up elsewhere.”

Omnicom expects headwinds from client losses in North America to partially subside in the second half of 2018, said Chief Executive Officer John Wren on a call with analysts.

Counted among the world’s “Big Four” traditional ad companies, Omnicom also faces competition from consulting firms such as Accenture (ACN.N), IBM (IBM.N) and Deloitte, which have built big marketing businesses in recent years through acquisitions.

There has also been a shift in media consumption patterns as consumers move from traditional to digital media.

Omnicom last week rolled out its data driven marketing and insights platform - Omni, aiming to battle the rise of internet giants Google (GOOGL.O) and Facebook (FB.O), which have transformed the sector by using data to better target advertising.

The company, whose clients include Apple (AAPL.O), McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) and Adidas (ADSGn.DE), said net income attributable to the company rose to $364.2 million, or $1.60 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $328.6 million, or $1.40 per share.

Excluding one-time items, Omnicom earned $1.60 per share, edging past analysts’ expectations of $1.54 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Profit was helped by growth in Europe and lower U.S. taxes.

Revenue rose 1.8 percent to $3.86 billion, missing analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion.

Shares of the company were last down 3.8 percent at $74.55.