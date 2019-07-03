Synthomer to buy Omnova in $824 million deal

(Reuters) - Polymer maker and supplier Synthomer Plc (SYNTS.L) said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy U.S.-based Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN.N) for an enterprise value of $824 million as it looks to strengthen its global position.

Synthomer is offering Omnova $10.15 for each share, a premium of 58% to Omnova closing price on Tuesday.

It is targeting an annual pre-tax cost savings of $29.6 million by the end of the third year after the deal is completed.