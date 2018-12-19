Austria's OMV joins ADNOC for Ghasha gas project in Abu Dhabi

The logo of Austrian oil and gas group OMV is seen at a gas station in Vienna, Austria, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - OMV has signed a 40-year concession agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for a 5 percent stake in the Ghasha offshore gas and condensate fields, the Austrian oil and gas group said on Wednesday.

The Ghasha project consists of the three major gas and condensate development projects - Hail, Ghasha and Dalma - as well as other offshore oil, gas and condensate fields, including Nasr, SARB and Mubarraz, OMV said.

“With this agreement, we are expanding our already material position in the Middle East and are further shifting our upstream production toward gas,” OMV Chief Executive Rainer Seele said in a statement announcing the deal.

Italian oil major Eni has a 25 percent stake in the project and Wintershall [WINT.UL], a unit of Germany’s BASF, has a 10 percent stake, OMV said, adding that it would contribute to ADNOC’s past investments in the concession.

“According to ADNOC’s planning, the project will start producing around the middle of next decade. The fields are expected to produce at plateau at least 1.5 billion cubic feet per day,” OMV said, adding that it would also produce more than 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.