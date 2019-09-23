Holiday provider On The Beach flags costs from Thomas Cook collapse

(Reuters) - Package holiday provider On The Beach (OTB.L) said on Monday it would book a one-time charge for the year as it makes alternate arrangements for passengers affected by the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook (TCG.L).

On The Beach, which did not specify the amount of the charge, had already warned on profit in August as it was hit by a sharp fall in the pound.

Thomas Cook, the world’s oldest travel firm, collapsed on Monday, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.