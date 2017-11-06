FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Online lender OnDeck posts surprise third-quarter loss
November 6, 2017

Online lender OnDeck posts surprise third-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online lender OnDeck Capital Inc (ONDK.N) on Monday posted a surprise third-quarter loss as negative impact from hurricanes Harvey and Irma offset higher interest income and lower expenses.

Excluding items, OnDeck incurred a loss of 1 cent per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with the average analyst estimate of a profit of 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total operating expenses fell 24.6 percent to $37.25 million, while interest income rose 12.3 percent to $80.12 million.

Like other online lenders, OnDeck has faced concerns from investors over the quality of its loans and its ability to grow at a fast pace. To address these issues the company began tightening credit requirements and cutting expenses.

The company’s net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $4.07 million, or 6 cents per share, from $16.63 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Originations fell 13.3 percent to $530.9 million.

Net revenue rose 1.3 percent to $32.75 million.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
