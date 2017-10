(Reuters) - Canada’s OneREIT ONR_u.TO said on Friday it would go private after being bought by SmartREIT and Strathallen Acquisitions Inc in a C$1.1 billion deal, including debt.

Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of OneREIT, which owns and operates shopping centers in Canada, will receive C$4.26 per share in cash and SmartREIT unit.

The company said it was exploring strategic alternatives earlier this year.