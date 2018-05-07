FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 2:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Onlineprinters plans autumn IPO to fund expansion: sources

Arno Schuetze

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Private equity-owned German print firm Onlineprinters is planning a stock market listing in autumn to fund its expansion abroad, two people close to the matter said.

The company, majority-held by buyout group Bregal Unternehmerkapital, is considering selling shares worth about 200 million euros ($238 million) in a deal that may value it at twice that amount, the people said.

Another person close to the matter said the company could be valued at more than 500 million euros with shares worth 250 million potentially offered.

Rothschild (ROTH.PA) is acting as an advisor on the deal, the people added.

“Onlineprinters is considering various financing options and an initial public offering is one of them,” a company spokesman said.

    Bregal and Rothschild both declined to comment.

    Onlineprinters, founded in 1984 as a classical print shop, produces leaflets, brochures, business cards, posters and exhibition stands mainly for business clients.

    The company, which posted more than 200 million in revenues in 2017, employs 1,400 staff, half in Germany, and does 2.5 billion printings annually.

    Bregal acquired its stake in the firm from peer investor TA Associates in 2016. Since then, Onlineprinters has bought Scandinavian LaserTryk and Britain’s Solopress.

    ($1 = 0.8391 euros)

    Editing by Christoph Steitz and John Stonestreet

