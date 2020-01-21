Ontario Securities Commission chief Maureen Jensen to step down

(Reuters) - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) said on Tuesday its chair and chief executive officer, Maureen Jensen, would step down, effective April 15.

Jensen, the first woman to serve as chair and CEO of the securities regulator, was named to the roles in 2016.

The OSC, the largest provincial securities regulator in Canada, said it finalized reforms to strengthen investor protections and launched a whistleblower program under Jensen’s leadership.

OSC Vice-Chair Grant Vingoe has been named as acting chair.