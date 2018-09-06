FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
September 6, 2018 / 7:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

On The Case: A podcast by Alison Frankel

Alison Frankel

2 Min Read

The First Amendment, gun litigation, President Donald Trump’s impact on the judiciary: The hurricane of daily legal news seems to never let up. A new podcast series from Reuters columnist Alison Frankel goes right into the eye of the storm, talking about law and precedent with experts who know their stuff inside and out.

When the president wants you to just shut up

What do NFL protesters, Omarosa and John Brennan have in common? President Donald Trump wants them all to shut up. But the president’s efforts to control what people say about him open up thorny questions about the First Amendment, employment law and national security. Reuters legal columnist Alison Frankel talks to Alex Abdo, senior staff attorney at Columbia University’s Knight Institute, to make sense of it all.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.