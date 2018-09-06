On The Case: A podcast by Alison Frankel

The First Amendment, gun litigation, President Donald Trump’s impact on the judiciary: The hurricane of daily legal news seems to never let up. A new podcast series from Reuters columnist Alison Frankel goes right into the eye of the storm, talking about law and precedent with experts who know their stuff inside and out.

When the president wants you to just shut up

What do NFL protesters, Omarosa and John Brennan have in common? President Donald Trump wants them all to shut up. But the president’s efforts to control what people say about him open up thorny questions about the First Amendment, employment law and national security. Reuters legal columnist Alison Frankel talks to Alex Abdo, senior staff attorney at Columbia University’s Knight Institute, to make sense of it all.