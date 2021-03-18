European court should dismiss German Gazprom pipeline appeal, says adviser

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe’s top court should dismiss Germany’s appeal against a lower tribunal ruling two years ago that curtailed Russian gas producer Gazprom’s access to the OPAL pipeline, a court adviser said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The case is part of a long-running dispute over the routes for transporting Russian gas to Europe, which has pitted Poland and other eastern European countries against Germany, the main beneficiary of the expanded pipeline named Nord Stream 2.

The OPAL gas pipeline links Gazprom’s Nord Stream pipeline to Germany, which bypasses legacy gas routes via Poland and Ukraine.

The European Commission in a 2016 decision lifted a cap on Gazprom’s use of OPAL, prompting a Polish challenge to the General Court, which subsequently found in Poland’s favour in 2019.

Advocate General Manuel Campos Sánchez-Bordona at the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (CJEU) said Europe’s highest court should uphold that judgment.

He refuted German arguments that energy solidarity is a political concept rather a legal criterion, an issue which was central to the General Court’s ruling.

The principle of energy solidarity can be used to review the lawfulness of the acts of EU institutions in energy-related matters, Campos Sánchez-Bordona said in a non-binding opinion.

“The appeal brought by Germany against the judgment ...must therefore be dismissed,” he said.

The CJEU, which follows such recommendations in four out of five cases, will rule in the coming months.

The General Court in its 2019 judgment overruled an EU decision allowing Gazprom to ship more gas via the OPAL pipeline, which links its Nord Stream pipeline to Germany.

The case is C-848/19 P Germany v Poland.