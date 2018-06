ALGIERS (Reuters) - An agreement by OPEC oil producers to raise crude output will “rein in prices”, Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia said on Saturday on television.

Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia arrives to attend an international conference on Libya at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

OPEC agreed to a modest rise in oil production from next month but the group gave no clear targets, leaving traders guessing how much more it will actually pump.