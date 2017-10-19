FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabian oil minister says discusses with Algerian PM ways to rebalance oil markets
October 19, 2017 / 10:14 AM / in 2 days

Saudi Arabian oil minister says discusses with Algerian PM ways to rebalance oil markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih has had talks with Algeria’s prime minister about OPEC’s next meeting, due in November, and efforts to rebalance oil markets in 2018, he said in comments broadcast on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attends a meeting of the 4th OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in St. Petersburg, Russia July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

“We will look into what will be agreed during this (OPEC)meeting to continue joint action aimed at rebalancing oil markets in 2018,” he said on Algerian state radio after meeting Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia late on Wednesday.

Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Ulf Laessing, Greg Mahlich

