FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with a pact to cut oil supply in September was seen at 102%, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

OPEC conformity with the oil output reduction in September was 105%, while non-OPEC compliance was 97%, one of the sources said.

An OPEC+ technical committee meets on Thursday to discuss compliance with the oil cuts and review the oil market.