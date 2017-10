TIPUTINI, Ecuador (Reuters) - Ecuador’s Oil Minister Carlos Perez said on Thursday the Andean country would request in November to be exempt from OPEC production quotas, citing fiscal problems due to lower crude prices.

A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen during a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna, Austria September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Ecuador is seeking support from OPEC members including Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for the request, Perez told journalists during a visit at an oil field in the jungle.