May 17, 2018 / 1:25 PM / in an hour

UAE says OPEC has more significant issues to deal with than Iran: WAM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - OPEC has bigger issues to consider than the impact of the U.S. decision to withdraw from the international nuclear deal with Iran, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen during a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna, Austria September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

“I’m not worried about what is happening regarding sanctions on some of the member countries, and how these events are going to affect how OPEC looks or deals with things,” state news agency WAM quoted him as saying.

There are “more significant issues to deal with” he was reported as saying, citing a decline in production in bigger countries including Venezuela.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous and David Goodman

