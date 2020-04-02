Commodities
April 2, 2020 / 4:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iraq supports calls for emergency OPEC+ meeting

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq supports the call for an OPEC+ emergency meeting to restore oil market balance and stop oil prices collapsing, an oil ministry spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement added that Iraq is confident that a positive agreement can be reached at the next OPEC meeting to help restore balance in oil markets.

Saudi Arabia called on Thursday for an emergency meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, a grouping known as OPEC+, as it aims to reach a fair oil agreement to stabilize the oil market, state news agency SPA reported.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, writing by Hesham Abdul Khalek, editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below