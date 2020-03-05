OPEC says no reason to doubt Russian commitment to oil partnership

FILE PHOTO: OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo delivers his speech during the presentation of the World Oil Outlook in Vienna, Austria November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - OPEC has no reason to doubt Russia’s commitment to efforts to stabilize oil markets, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Thursday after OPEC ministers held more talks to discuss what he described as deteriorating market conditions.

When asked what OPEC would do if non-OPEC states decided not to join new, deeper cuts, Barkindo said: “I don’t share your pessimism”.

He said OPEC would issue a new statement on the outcome of the latest OPEC consultations on Thursday evening.