Business News
March 6, 2020 / 5:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia quits OPEC+ deal but will monitor situation, says Novak

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There is no more oil output deal between Russia, its allies and members of OPEC oil-producing countries, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, adding that the OPEC+ group of nations would continue to monitor the market situation.

“Considering the decision taken today, from April 1 of this year onwards, neither we nor any OPEC or non-OPEC country is required to make (oil) output cuts,” Novak said.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Polina Ivanova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below