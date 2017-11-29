Extending OPEC+ deal should curb oil price volatility: RIA cites Russian deputy PM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Extending a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC nations on oil output cuts would hopefully curb oil price volatility in the near-term, the RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Wednesday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich speaks during an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak met his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih earlier on Wednesday, one day before a full OPEC meeting in Vienna to discuss oil prices, the Russian energy ministry said.