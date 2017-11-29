FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Extending OPEC+ deal should curb oil price volatility: RIA cites Russian deputy PM
#Business News
November 29, 2017 / 2:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Extending OPEC+ deal should curb oil price volatility: RIA cites Russian deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Extending a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC nations on oil output cuts would hopefully curb oil price volatility in the near-term, the RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Wednesday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich speaks during an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak met his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih earlier on Wednesday, one day before a full OPEC meeting in Vienna to discuss oil prices, the Russian energy ministry said.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
