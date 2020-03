FILE PHOTO: Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Friday he would “keep you wondering” when asked if the kingdom could raise oil production after the collapse of an OPEC+ deal on output restraint.

“I will keep you wondering,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told reporters as he arrived at his hotel after leaving the meeting at OPEC headquarters in Vienna.