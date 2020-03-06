Iran's oil minister expects very difficult OPEC, non-OPEC meeting: Shana

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s oil minister expects a “very difficult” meeting in Vienna on Friday between OPEC and oil exporting countries that are not part of the group, including Russia, the Iranian energy news service Shana cited him as saying.

OPEC on Thursday told Russia and others oil exporters it wanted an additional 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil cuts until the end of 2020, saying a big move was needed to deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are making efforts to reach an agreement with non-OPEC member countries,” minister Bijan Zangeneh said ahead of the meeting, according to the energy news service of Iran, Shana.