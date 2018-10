Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih addresses the gathering during India Energy Forum in New Delhi, India, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MOSCOW (Reuters) - OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers hope to sign a new cooperation agreement in December to set a production limit for the next year, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday, Russian state news agency RIA reported.

The current output cap deal between OPEC and some non-OPEC oil producers expires at the end of 2018.