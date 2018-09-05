FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 5, 2018 / 1:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

OPEC's Barkindo says global trade dispute will hit energy demand

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo expects global trade disputes to hit energy demand eventually but is hopeful the “cloud of uncertainty” will lift soon.

The prospect of a trade stand-off between the United States and China triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats against the world’s second-biggest economic power has caused jitters in markets across the world.

“The trade disputes that are emerging among some of the leading partners in the world will eventually hurt (global economic) growth and, by extension, demand for energy,” Barkindo told reporters in Cape Town.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.