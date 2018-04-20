FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 12:43 PM / in 2 hours

OPEC's Barkindo says OPEC, non-OPEC agreement rescued oil industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Friday members of the oil producers group were friends of the United States and have a vested interest in its growth and prosperity.

Barkindo made his remarks after U.S. President Donald Trump earlier sent a tweet criticizing OPEC over high oil prices.

“The Declaration of Cooperation entered into by 24 producing countries in Dec. 2016 and implemented faithfully since 2017 has not only arrested the decline but rescued the oil industry from imminent collapse,” Barkindo said.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; writing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely

