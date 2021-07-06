OPEC spats are less important than its sweet spot

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - OPEC is having a difficult summer. The 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 10 allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, on Monday failed to agree how to unwind output cuts that were put in place after the pandemic led to a collapse in global demand. Despite the unseemly squabbling, they are sitting pretty.

An oil pump jack is seen in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

OPEC+ members are largely sticking to their allotted cuts. They also broadly agree on the need to increase supply next month to prevent a rapid global economic recovery from driving the price of a barrel of crude above $77. Yet Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the group, doesn’t want to fully unwind the 5.8 million barrels of daily cuts until the end of next year, rather than next April as scheduled: variants of Covid-19 might necessitate new lockdowns and Iranian supply may return. The United Arab Emirates will only agree if it can pump more.

Saudi is used to cash-strapped members trying to get around cuts. But the UAE is normally a close ally. It’s also a big hitter as it produces 8% of OPEC+’s 50 million barrels of daily output. The public nature of the current spat will exacerbate pre-existing rivalries between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh on issues like attracting foreign companies. Still, these are minor irritants given the sweet spot in which the producer group finds itself.

Surging crude consumption means the oil market will be in deficit until the end of 2022, Morgan Stanley reckons. Nor are shale producers, which account for the bulk of U.S. daily crude production, behaving as usual. Climate change and profitability concerns are deterring listed oil groups from ramping up output as they normally do as soon as prices rise. Rystad Energy data shows only private U.S. players are operating more oil-producing rigs. That means Saudi can enjoy high oil prices without fretting about losing market share.

It’s unlikely the spat will prompt the UAE to quit OPEC, a move that would send oil prices plummeting. More probable is that a deal is eventually secured that provisionally extends the cuts to December 2022 and allows the UAE to pump more, but fudges a final decision on both. Oil prices will stay high for a while.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Ministers representing the so-called OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations on July 5 delayed talks after a clash on how much crude they should pump. The secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Mohammad Barkindo, said in a statement that the meeting had been cancelled, without a date for the next one being agreed.

- The United Arab Emirates on July 2 went along with Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members on a proposal to raise output in stages by about 2 million barrels per day between August and December but rejected extending remaining cuts to the end of 2022 from a current end date of April, Reuters reported citing sources. Abu Dhabi says the baseline from which its production cuts are being calculated was set too low when OPEC+ originally forged their pact and wants it raised.

- The failure of the talks, which means the increase in output that had been expected from August may not now take place, drove up the price of a barrel of benchmark Brent oil by 1% to $76.95. Brent was trading at $77.70 a barrel at 0805 GMT on July 6.

- OPEC+ agreed record output cuts of almost 10 million barrels per day in 2020 as the pandemic hit. These have gradually been unwound and now stand at about 5.8 million bpd.

