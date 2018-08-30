OPEC and partners deliver 109 percent of pledged oil cuts in July: statement

(Reuters) - OPEC and its partners delivered 109 percent of plegded oil supply curbs in July, OPEC said in a statement on Thursday, confirming figures reported on Monday by Reuters.

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger - RC14A5AAEB80

The OPEC and non-OPEC JMMC committe expressed its satisfaction with recent oil market fundamentals showing a good balance between supply and demand, considering seasonal factors, the statement said.

The next meeting of the JMMC on Sept. 23 in Algeria will review the plan for monitoring market fundamentals and conformity for the rest of 2018, as well as the framework of cooperation to be established in 2019 and beyond.