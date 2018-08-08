Iran says may need extraordinary OPEC meeting over members' output changes

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said OPEC may need to hold an extraordinary meeting should the organization of oil producers fail to prevent member countries from adjusting their crude production without approval, the Shana news agency reported on Wednesday.

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh talks to journalists during a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

The minister has sent a “letter of complaint” to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries after noticing that members were trying to make such adjustments, the agency said.