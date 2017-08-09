FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 days ago
Saudi energy minister says discussed stabilizing oil market with Iraq
#Commodities
August 9, 2017

Saudi energy minister says discussed stabilizing oil market with Iraq

1 Min Read

OPEC President, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, talks to journalists before the beginning of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, May 25, 2017.Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Wednesday that he had discussed efforts to stabilize oil markets with his Iraqi counterpart during a joint meeting.

Khalid al-Falih posted a picture of himself on Twitter greeting Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi and said the two had discussed "the importance of uniting the efforts of all countries for market stability".

Iraq's oil ministry on Tuesday said Luaibi had departed for Saudi Arabia to discuss oil market developments and OPEC's efforts to stabilize the market.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall

