JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Friday the planned new Kirkuk oil pipeline was still under analysis and more than 90 offers had been received for it.

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi speaks during news conference at the ministry of oil in Baghdad, Iraq November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani /File Photo

Luaibi said he hopes to finalize offers for the pipeline by mid-2018.