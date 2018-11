FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to mark the completion of the sea part of the TurkStream gas pipeline, in Istanbul, Turkey November 19, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina starting on Nov. 30, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the Kremlin was closely watching moves in oil prices, but declined to comment on whether Moscow would take any possible action to affect them.