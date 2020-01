FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies may decide to postpone an upcoming policy meeting from March to June, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source in OPEC.

OPEC+ may extend its existing oil output cut deal until June if the March meeting is postponed, TASS quoted the source as saying.