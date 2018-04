JEDDAH (Reuters) - A joint OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial committee established to monitor compliance with a global supply cut agreement plans to meet again in Algeria in late September, sources said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A man fixes a sign with OPEC's logo next to its headquarters' entrance before a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

The committee known as the JMMC was meeting on Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.