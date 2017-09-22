OPEC ministers unlikely to make specific call to extend oil cuts: sources

VIENNA (Reuters) - A meeting on Friday of several ministers from OPEC and other oil producers is not likely to make a specific recommendation on extending a deal to cut output beyond the March 2018 expiry, two OPEC sources told Reuters.

The meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which is overseeing the OPEC-led supply cut pact, had not yet finished when the sources spoke. A source said the gathering in Vienna was expected to end shortly.