Russia says OPEC, non-OPEC states should stick to joint action

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that OPEC and non-OPEC states should work towards 100 percent conformity with oil supply cuts, and said Russian was committed to this.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Summit in Santa Cruz, Bolivia November 23, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado/File Photo

Novak also said OPEC and non-OPEC producers should stay committed to joint action to ensure sustainable balance in the oil market and said there was discussion on how to expand the partnership.

“There is still work to do and we should continue our joint efforts,” he said in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.