FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 20, 2018 / 10:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia says OPEC, non-OPEC states should stick to joint action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that OPEC and non-OPEC states should work towards 100 percent conformity with oil supply cuts, and said Russian was committed to this.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Summit in Santa Cruz, Bolivia November 23, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado/File Photo

Novak also said OPEC and non-OPEC producers should stay committed to joint action to ensure sustainable balance in the oil market and said there was discussion on how to expand the partnership.

“There is still work to do and we should continue our joint efforts,” he said in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

Reporting By Rania El Gamal and Marwa Rashad; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.