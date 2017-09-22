OPEC, non-OPEC won't decide on oil pact extension till Jan: Russia

VIENNA (Reuters) - OPEC and other oil producers will not take a decision until January on whether to extend their pact to curb oil production, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen during a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna, Austria September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“I believe that January is the earliest date when we can actually, credibly speak about the state of the market,” he said after he was asked when a decision on extending the pact would be taken.

He was speaking after a meeting in Vienna of ministers who monitor the deal that is due to expire in March.