Russia's Novak says COVID-19's second wave slowing down oil market recovery

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the recovery of the oil market, which has been extremely volatile.

Speaking at the opening of an OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee, Novak also said the panel will discuss later on Monday the efforts by some countries who have not achieved targets in oil output cuts.

It will also consider forecasts for oil demand, he said.