Russia's Putin to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed, discuss oil deal: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he visits Russia for the opening of the soccer World Cup, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference on the results of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao, China June 10, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhael Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Peskov said the two would discuss the global oil production cut agreement which Saudi Arabia and Russia are leading, but did not plan to discuss an exit from the deal.

Crown Prince Mohammed is among leaders of many countries who will visit Russia for the World Cup opening, Peskov said.