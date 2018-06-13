FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 13, 2018 / 8:16 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Russia's Putin to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed, discuss oil deal: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he visits Russia for the opening of the soccer World Cup, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference on the results of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao, China June 10, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhael Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Peskov said the two would discuss the global oil production cut agreement which Saudi Arabia and Russia are leading, but did not plan to discuss an exit from the deal.

Crown Prince Mohammed is among leaders of many countries who will visit Russia for the World Cup opening, Peskov said.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.