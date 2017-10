VIENNA (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that OPEC and other oil producers need to continue coordinated action and work on a strategy from April 2018.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

He said OECD oil inventories had fallen to 3 billion barrels in August, while crude in floating storage had been falling since June.

Speaking at the opening of a meeting of some OPEC and non-OPEC ministers, he said oil market fundamentals were normalizing.