Russia ready to continue cooperation with OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to continue cooperation with OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday, adding that the oil market is currently in balance despite volatile inventories.

FILE PHOTO - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Separately, he said there are other investors apart from Saudi Aramco who are interested in the Arctic LNG 2 project of Russia’s biggest non-state gas producer Novatek.