Russia ready to continue cooperation with OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to continue cooperation with OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday, adding that the oil market is currently in balance despite volatile inventories.
Separately, he said there are other investors apart from Saudi Aramco who are interested in the Arctic LNG 2 project of Russia’s biggest non-state gas producer Novatek.
