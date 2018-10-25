FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 2:00 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Russia ready to continue cooperation with OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to continue cooperation with OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday, adding that the oil market is currently in balance despite volatile inventories.

FILE PHOTO - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Separately, he said there are other investors apart from Saudi Aramco who are interested in the Arctic LNG 2 project of Russia’s biggest non-state gas producer Novatek.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexandra Hudson

