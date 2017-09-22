OPEC, non-OPEC reviewing options including extending oil cut pact: Venezuela

VIENNA (Reuters) - OPEC and other oil producers are evaluating all options in their efforts to reduce a supply glut, including extending their pact to cut supplies that is due to expire in March, Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's new Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino attends a meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

He also told reporters that the oil market was recovering very strongly, speaking after a meeting in Vienna of several oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia.