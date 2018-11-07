OPEC, non-OPEC return to oil cuts in 2019 can't be ruled out: source

FILE PHOTO: Flames are seen at the production facility of Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. . REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A return to oil production cuts by the OPEC and non-OPEC alliance in 2019 cannot be ruled out, a senior OPEC source said on Wednesday, to avert a possible supply glut that could weigh on prices.

The source was responding to a report by Russia’s TASS news agency that Russia and Saudi Arabia had started bilateral discussions over possible 2019 oil production cuts.

A ministerial committee of some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies meets on Sunday in Abu Dhabi to discuss the market and outlook for 2019.