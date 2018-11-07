Commodities
November 7, 2018 / 11:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

OPEC, non-OPEC return to oil cuts in 2019 can't be ruled out: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Flames are seen at the production facility of Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. . REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A return to oil production cuts by the OPEC and non-OPEC alliance in 2019 cannot be ruled out, a senior OPEC source said on Wednesday, to avert a possible supply glut that could weigh on prices.

The source was responding to a report by Russia’s TASS news agency that Russia and Saudi Arabia had started bilateral discussions over possible 2019 oil production cuts.

A ministerial committee of some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies meets on Sunday in Abu Dhabi to discuss the market and outlook for 2019.

Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.