FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 7, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Oil market is balanced, says Qatar energy minister

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The oil market is balanced in terms of supply and demand, Qatar’s Energy Minister Mohammed al-Sada said on Sunday.

Qatar's Minister of Energy Mohammed al-Sada speaks during a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“Geopolitical changes” are the reason for the recent rise in crude prices, the state-run Qatar News Agency quoted him as saying.

“There are developments in the oil market including supply and the increase in global demand, and these considerations will be taken into account at the next meeting of OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries),” he said.

Oil prices have been rising as U.S. sanctions against Iran’s crude exports are set to start next month. Brent crude is trading at nearly $85 a barrel, compared to $65 at the beginning of the year.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.