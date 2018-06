VIENNA (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday after a meeting with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo in Vienna that Russia and the OPEC share a common view on the current oil market situation.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

He declined to elaborate further.