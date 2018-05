ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Friday that compliance with the global deal on oil output cuts is very high.

FILE PHOTO: OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo listens during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

Barkindo, speaking to reporters during his visit to the Russian city of St Petersburg, also said concerns that compliance with the deal between OPEC and non-OPEC countries would decrease after oil prices recover have not materialized.