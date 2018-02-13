FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Commodities
February 13, 2018 / 9:54 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Russia's Novak says oil companies, state yield $43 billion from OPEC deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil companies and the state budget have gained around $43 billion so far thanks to a deal with OPEC to cut oil production, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, according to RIA news agency.

He was quoted as saying that additional gains from the deal for domestic companies totaled 700 billion roubles ($12.1 billion), while the budget had gained 1.7 trillion roubles.

The agreement has been in place since the start of 2017.

($1 = 57.8775 roubles)

Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.