Russia's Novak pledges 100 percent compliance with OPEC+ deal in May

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that Russia is committed to reaching 100 percent compliance with an international pact led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to reduce oil output in May.
Russia’s oil output stood at 10.97 million barrels per day in April, unchanged from an 11-month high in March and above a target set under a deal with other oil producers on curbing output. [nL8N1S925P]
