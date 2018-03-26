FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 5:23 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Too early to consider leaving oil cut deal: Russian energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday it was too early to consider exiting the global oil output deal and that any withdrawal from the agreement should be done gradually.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak waits before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said last week that OPEC members will need to continue coordinating with Russia and other non-OPEC oil-producing countries on supply curbs in 2019 to reduce global oil inventories to desired levels.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by David Evans

