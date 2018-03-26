Too early to consider leaving oil cut deal: Russian energy minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday it was too early to consider exiting the global oil output deal and that any withdrawal from the agreement should be done gradually.
Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said last week that OPEC members will need to continue coordinating with Russia and other non-OPEC oil-producing countries on supply curbs in 2019 to reduce global oil inventories to desired levels.
