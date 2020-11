FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and OPEC are committed to helping to rebalance the global oil market and achieve sustainable stability, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a statement after talks between the two on Tuesday.