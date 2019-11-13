OPEC says Saudi gave assurances Aramco IPO won’t affect commitment to group deals

FILE PHOTO - OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo delivers his speech during the presentation of the World Oil Outlook in Vienna, Austria November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader, has reassured the exporting group that a listing of oil giant Aramco would not affect the kingdom’s role in the group or commitment to output deals, OPEC’s secretary general said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Barkindo also said he was confident that OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, would continue with a supply curb agreement in 2020 and that the fundamentals of the global economy remained strong.

He said there would likely be sharp downward revisions of supply going into 2020 especially from United States shale production, adding that some U.S. shale oil firms would see output grow only by around 300,000-400,000 barrels per day.